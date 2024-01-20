IIIT Bhubaneswar hosts a Research Conclave

Bhubaneswar, 20 Jan; IIIT Bhubaneswar hosted a ‘Research Conclave’ on 20th January to mark a successful decade of achieving its status as a University on this day in 2014. The event organised on an urgently relevant topic ‘Emerging Technology for Sustainable Tomorrow’ witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members, senior researchers and industry experts. The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Professor Ashish Ghosh (Director IIIT Bhubaneswar) who welcomed and felicitated the Chief Guest (Hon) Tusharkanti Behera (Minister of State, Electronics & IT, Sports & Youth Services, Govt of Odisha) and Guests of Honor, Professor Shreepad Karmalkar (Director, IIT Bhubaneswar) and Debesh Das (Technology Practice Leader, IBM). Professor Debashish Jena (Registrar, IIIT Bhubaneswar) also felicitated Kailash Das (OAS, Private Secretary to Minister Youth & Sports, Govt. of Odisha). Hon’ble Minister Tusharkanti Behera delivered his address stressing the absolute significance of renewable energy, sustainable futures and the role educational institutions such as IIIT play in contributing to such research.

Two plenary talks were delivered by Professor Karmalkar and Debesh Das providing nuanced ideas on the problems and solutions possible in the field of sustainable technologies. This was followed by a panel discussion comprising eminent researchers and industry experts such as Prof. Pradipta Kumar Nanda (Vice Chancellor, SOA University), Dr. Debi Prasad Dash (Sr. Principal Scientist, IMMT), Dr. Debdoot Sheet (Asst. Professor, IIT Kharagpur), Mr. Goutam Behera (IT Expert, USA) and Jyotirmaya Rath (Incture Technology). This insightful and interactive session was succeeded by poster presentations that brought together diverse research insights and innovative solutions through academic-industry collaboration.

The valedictory ceremony saw a prize distribution round to encourage the best minds working in the field. A cultural event was also organised by the students. Professor Lipika Das and Professor Bharati Mishra of IIIT anchored the event, coordinated by Dr Arun Sahoo, Dr Deepak Rout and Sarthak Padhi. The media coordinator and faculty of IIIT Bhubaneswar Ms Shikha Vats also helped in supervising and coordinating the event while media representatives from many reputed news agencies also brilliantly covered the event. The Conclave concluded with a formal vote of thanks by Dean Academics, Professor Rakesh Chandra Balbantaray and Dean Student Affairs, Professor Pradyut Biswal.