Jellyfish Carcasses Wash Up Along Gopalpur Beach in Odisha’s Ganjam District

Large numbers of jellyfish carcasses were discovered today spanning approximately 500 meters from Gopalpur main beach towards Haripur sea mouth in Ganjam district. This discovery has raised concerns among environmentalists and nature enthusiasts. The exact cause of the deaths remains unknown. According to sources, the carcasses were swept ashore and became trapped on the beach. It is possible that some carcasses were carried back into the sea by the tide. Due to southern winds and tidal movements, jellyfish often wash ashore but struggle to return to the sea due to their slow movement, resulting in gradual demise. Such occurrences are observed periodically throughout the year.