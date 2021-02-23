JCB India strengthens its distribution network in Andhra Pradesh

Rajahmundry: India’s leading manufacturer of Earthmoving and Construction Equipment, JCB India Limited further strengthened its presence in Andhra Pradesh. Its dealer, Varun Motors, inaugurated its new facility for Sales, Service and Spares in Rajahmundry, the cultural capital of the State.

This new premises is spread across more than 16,500 sq. ft. It will provide customers with JCB India’s full range of Products and Services. The facility has a 6-bay integrated workshop with one exclusive bay for Excavators and is equipped with special hydraulic and pneumatic tools along with a welding bay. It is also has an engine overhauling centre. In line with JCB’s focus on ‘One Global Quality’, the new premises has a LiveLink command centre to ensure best-in-class customer experience and support.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Deepak Shetty, CEO and Managing Director, JCB India Limited said, “Andhra Pradesh is an important State for our operations in India. We are delighted that despite the current challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Varun Motors has invested significantly in creating a strong base for JCB India’s business here. With this new 3S facility in Rajahmundry, we are fully committed towards the Sales, Service and Parts requirements for our customers in Andhra Pradesh. Varun Motors has been our dealer for over a decade and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship going further.”

The new premises has been made as per the JCB corporate identity guidelines and is equipped with JCB standardised systems and processes. The facility’s state-of-the-art fully operational LiveLink command centre, will enable 24×7 fleet management support to the customers. JCB LiveLink, an advanced telematics technology that delivers real-time information to increase site efficiency, improve productivity and cut down cycle time of projects.

JCB India has also pioneered the integration of digital technology with its digital initiatives for customer support, which are an industry first. Further integrating digital technology into its operations, the dealership will use Smart Serve to support its engineers to improve efficiency & productivity and reach customers in remote areas, thus helping in machine uptime.