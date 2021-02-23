Dalmia Bharat Foundation felicitates 20 DIKSHa trainees

Rajgangpur: Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), an arm of Dalmia Bharat Group, felicitated 20 trainees from Dalmia Institute of Knowledge & Skill Harnessing (DIKSHa), who have managed to secure placement with KITEX Garments Pvt Ltd in Tamilnadu at an annual salary of Rs. 162,000/-. The students were provided 75 days skill training in Industrial Sewing Machine Operator (ISMO) trade at Rajgangpur and Jharsuguda centres of DIKSHa. The trainees will soon travel by air from Jhrsuguda airport to join their new workplace.

The ceremony was addressed by Mr. Piyush Lohar, BDO, Rajgangpur, Mr. Santosh Kumar Nanda, from District Employment office, Rourkela, Mr. Lokesh Bahety, Unit Head, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd., Rajgangpur and Mr. Saroj Kumar Rout, Deputy Executive Director – Mines, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Lokesh Bahety, Unit Head, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd., Rajgangpur said, “I heartily congratulate all the students of Diksha training centre for their hard work, dedication, and willingness to move towards a brighter future. It is even more special for the reason that the trainees managed to secure placement despite the pandemic and its impact on the job market. Dalmia Bharat Foundation’s aim is not only to impart training but to make these students employable. We are committed to increase the scale by providing quality training to the underprivileged youth, thereby contributing towards skilling India.”

Over 500 students have enrolled till now at DIKSHa centres in Rajgangpur and Jharsuguda. DBF has centres at Rourkela, Rajgangpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Cuttack, Jajpur and Barkote where placement-linked skill training is provided under various trades including bed side attendant, retail sales, electrician, beauty and wellness, and sewing machine operator.

DIKSHa has been positively impacting lives of trainees since its inception. Local community members including Sarpanchs, PRI members and parents present on the occasion praised the efforts of Dalmia Cement and DIKSHa in shaping lives of the local youth in the area.

The initiative is a part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by DBF with the National Skill Development Corporation to impart vocational training and skills to 60,000 youth in the country in 10 years.Image