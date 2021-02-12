Jawa 2.1 arrives in style

Hyderabad: To announce the arrival of Jawa 2.1, the Jawa forty two family gets three gorgeous new members. Classic Legends is proud to announce that the latest additions to its model line-up in the country will be available across its dealerships.

The Jawa 42 carries forward the ‘retro cool’ revolution, that it started when launched in 2018 and adds a classic sports touch to it. The motorcycle is priced at INR 1,83,942, ex-showroom Delhi.

Introducing the new arrivals, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO – Classic Legends said, “Last year saw us coming up with the BS6 versions. We didn’t stop at that and outdid ourselves with even bettering the performance and feel of our motorcycles, calling it the 2.1. We have made the exhaust note throatier and even more alluring, enhanced the seat and fine-tuned the cross port engine for added punch.

Our customers have always used the 42 as a canvass to express their creativity. Inspired by that, we have added three new colour schemes with ‘classic sports’ stripes, alloy wheels, tubeless tyres and trip meter as standard fitment & fly-screen and headlamp grille as accessories. The technological updates will be available throughout the Jawa and forty two range and the customers will have the option of choosing the new accessories as well.”

ABOUT THE MOTORCYCLE

To match the performance gains, the motorcycle has also adorned a ‘Sporty Classic’ persona on the outside. What catches the eye first is the new colour scheme – three striking new colours coupled with an all-black theme that runs across the mechanical parts of the motorcycle. Customers will be able to take their pick from Orion Red, Sirius White and AllStar Black. A grey classic sports stripe runs across the length of the motorcycle to add to the sporty demeanour that the 42 embodies in its DNA.

The new 42 rides on 13-spoke alloy wheels, developed specifically for the motorcycle, shod with tubeless tyres. The Classic Sports persona is further accentuated by the bar-end mirrors, all finished in black. The motorcycle also comes equipped with a trip meter now.

What is also remarkable here is the further enhanced seat that further elevates the rider comfort over, with a redesigned seat pan and cushioning that translates to enjoyable rides. The suspension & frame set-up has been re-tuned to result in better ground clearance and also contribute to the already superlative ride and handling characteristics of the forty two.

To add to the thrill of riding, the exhaust note coming out of the signature twin exhausts has been deepened and tuned for a more engaging riding experience.

The braking retains its best in class capabilities and all the Jawa motorcycles are equipped ABS developed by Continental to add to the confidence that the motorcycle’s handling prowess inspires.

All these enhancements will be horizontally deployed in the existing range of Jawa motorcycles – Jawa and forty two.

ENGINE

The entire range will feature changes that start from within:

The 293cc liquid cooled and fuel injected engine gets further enhancements to deliver 27.33 PS of power and 27.02 Nm of torque.

It’s the first single cylinder engine to utilize cross port technology which increases the volumetric efficiency of the engine, enables a better flow of charge and exhaust gases and results in better power and torque output.

The engine now features a repositioned lambda sensor that monitors internal and external variables even more efficiently to give a consistent performance and cleaner emissions regardless of any road condition.

The throttle response has been made crisper to respond to even the slightest inputs with precision through improved fuelling.

The overall result is a more linear performance across the rev range, with a noticeable punch in the mid-range resulting in stronger acceleration.

CUSTOMISATION

To further enhance the custom quotient of the motorcycle, Classic Legends has also come up with a flyscreen and headlamp grille that will be separately sold across its dealerships. The range of accessories has further been expanded with custom made saddlebags and stays to ensure a great fit for the wanderers at heart and on the road.

The alloy wheels that come standard on the 42 will also be sold separately at all dealerships for customers to put them on their existing motorcycles.