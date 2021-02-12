Odisha report 58 COVID19 new cases in last 24 hours; Total caseload surges to 3,36,042

Bhubaneswar: 58 fresh COVID19 infections detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 35 are quarantine cases & 23 local contact cases. Total caseload surges to 3,36,042.
1. Angul: 5
2. Balasore: 6
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 2
6. Deogarh: 2
7. Ganjam: 1
8. Jajpur: 5
9. Jharsuguda: 1
10. Kalahandi: 1
11. Khurda: 7
12. Malkangiri: 2
13. Mayurbhanj: 4
14. Nuapada: 3
15. Puri: 6
16. Sundargarh: 10
17. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 60
Cumulative tested: 7979312
Positive: 336042
Recovered: 333280
Active cases: 799