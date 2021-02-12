Odisha report 58 COVID19 new cases in last 24 hours; Total caseload surges to 3,36,042

Bhubaneswar: 58 fresh COVID19 infections detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 35 are quarantine cases & 23 local contact cases. Total caseload surges to 3,36,042.

1. Angul: 5

2. Balasore: 6

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 2

6. Deogarh: 2

7. Ganjam: 1

8. Jajpur: 5

9. Jharsuguda: 1

10. Kalahandi: 1

11. Khurda: 7

12. Malkangiri: 2

13. Mayurbhanj: 4

14. Nuapada: 3

15. Puri: 6

16. Sundargarh: 10

17. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 60

Cumulative tested: 7979312

Positive: 336042

Recovered: 333280

Active cases: 799