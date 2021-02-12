Allu Arjun listed in GQ 25 Most Influential Young Indians of 2020

Hyderabad: GQ India, the country’s leading men’s lifestyle media brand, unveiled and honoured 25 young dynamic individuals who made a mark in 2020. The #GQPowerlist includes innovators who have been selected from a diverse variety of fields from finance to sport to social activism and entertainment. The list was unveiled on GQ India’s social media handles and is also featured in the February edition of the magazine.

Among the notable success stories that make up this list, that of Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma is truly praiseworthy. Anushka Sharma started her career in the entertainment industry as a model, went on to stardom as an actress and founded a disruptive production company with her brother. New mom Anushka Sharma can be deemed a superwoman juggling motherhood, a full-fledged production house and a thriving acting career all at the same time. The sibling duo’s company, Clean Slate Filmz, is responsible for digital blockbusters including Bulbul and Paatal Log.

The list also includes Allu Arjun, South Indian Cinema’s much-loved icon. Arjun has successfully bridged the linguistic divide in the south Indian States with his film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was a roaring commercial success. While Arjun, who comes from a celebrated film clan, has been on the scene for nearly two decades, the actor hasn’t shied away from experimenting with a spectrum of genres (Varudu, Vedam) through his illustrious career.

In spite of the life-changing epidemic, these young Indians showed incredible resilience and have inspired the nation with their hard work, commitment and courage.

Here is the list of 25 Most Influential Young Indians (In order of appearance)

Jehan Daruvala

Abhishek Munjal

Dr Nandini Velho

Byju Raveendran

Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma

Pranav Pai and Siddarth Pai

Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain

Leeza Mangaldas

Danish Sait

Bala Sarda

KL Rahul

Kunal Shah

Madhav Sheth

Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju

Chaitanya Tamhane

Allu Arjun

Akshay Naheta

Varun Deshpande

Anand Virmani, Aparajita Ninan

Krishi Fagwani

Aparna Purohit

Minam Apang

Ambi and Bindu Subramaniam

Dr. Suraj Yengde

Rishabh Pant