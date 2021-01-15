Japan Foreign Ministry felicitated Odisha-born Kunna Dash for his 30 years contribution to promote Japan in India

Puri: Today it has been an awesome moment that Kunna Dash born in Puri, Odisha chosen Kyoto, Japan his workplace has been officially felicitated (Foreign Minister’s Commendations for FY 2020) on behalf of Japan Foreign Ministry by his excellence Mr Yamamoto Jota, Representative of the Government of Japan Ambassador in charge of Kansai , for his 30 years contribution to promote Japan in India. This is a rare award given to a foreigner who promotes Japan in his country. While interacting media he conveyed his heartfelt tribute to Japan Government & to all the people of this awesome country. He got inspired to keep continuing these noble deeds ahead.

