Jana Small Finance Bank inaugurates its 700th branch in Odisha

Bangalore: Jana Small Finance Bank today announced the launch of its 700th branch in Buromal in Balangir District, Odisha. The branch was inaugurated by Dr. Subhash C. Khuntia, Non – Executive Chairman, Jana Small Finance Bank and former Chairman, IRDAI. The branch will offer banking services across liabilities and assets such as Savings Account, Fixed Deposit, and Group Loan etc.

This new branch aims to deepen relationships and continues to provide the quality banking facilities to the rural customers of Buromal and will also serve the households of Belapada, Tikrapada, Bangamunda, Moribahal, Tureikela etc.

Being the chief guest for the inauguration, Dr. Subhash C. Khuntia, Non – Executive Chairman, Jana Small Finance Bank and former Chairman, IRDAI, said, “Credit expansion is an important ingredient of growth and prosperity. There are enormous opportunities to bridge the financial inclusion gap in the country and happy to note that Jana Small Finance Bank is committed to do so. I wish the branch all the very best in its endeavour of serving the residents of Buromal.”

On the occasion of the new branch launch, Mr Ajay Kanwal, MD and CEO of Jana Small Finance Bank, said, “With the launch of this 700th branch in Odisha, we have successfully grown our un-banked rural branches to 244 which is ~ 35% of our total branch network. The rural demand is growing and our banking products from housing to two wheelers have been very well received by our customers.”

Jana Small Finance Bank has a long standing association with Odisha, with 63 branches which includes 48 in the unbanked rural geographies across the state.

