AM/NS India kick starts Covid Awareness Campaign Vehicle in Sundergarh and Keonjhar

Bhubaneswar : ArcellorMittal Nippon Steel India(AM/NS India)has kick started Covid 19 Awareness Campaign Vehicle at Koira in Sundergarh district and Barbil in Keonjhar district to encourage people to adopt covid appropriate behaviour and to contain the spread of the deadly novel corona virus.

Smt Pallavi Raj, Block Development Officer, Koira flagged off the Covid Awareness Vehicle at Koira and Abhishek Panda, Executive Officer-Barbil Municipality flagged off the Covid Awareness Vehicle at Community Health Centre (CHC) in Barbil in presence of AM/NS India officials. Fruits and N-95 masks were also distributed after the inauguration at CHC, Barbil.

To create awareness on COVID and to sensitize community on social distancing and other COVID- 19 protocols, the Covid Awareness Campaign Vehicle will travel 15 villages in Keonjhar and Sundergarh district in ten days. This mobilization drive will focus on creating awareness among the people through distribution of Information Education Communication (IEC) materials and audio announcements.

