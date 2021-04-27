Jammu and Kashmir reports 2135 new positive cases,140117 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Monday informed that 2135 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 791 from Jammu division and 1344 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 162890.Also 25 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 14 from Jammu Division and 11 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 1067 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 478 from Jammu Division and 589 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 162890 positive cases, 20601 are Active Positive, 140117 have recovered and 2172have died; 828in Jammu division and 1344 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 7080758 test results available, 6917868 samples have been tested as negative till 26thApril, 2021.

Till date 1750853 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 90836 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 20601 in isolation and 126069in home surveillance. Besides, 1511175 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 39394 positive cases (including 632 cases reported today) with 6180 Active Positive, 32704recovered (including 300cases recovered today), 510 deaths; Baramulla has 11771 positive cases (including 136 cases reported today)with 1651Active Positive, 9928recovered (including 76 cases recovered today), 192 deaths; Budgam reported 9820 positive cases (including133 cases reported today)with 918 active positive cases, 8774 recovered (including 85cases recovered today), 128 deaths; Pulwama has 6764 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today)with 613 Active Positive, 6053 recoveredand 98 deaths; Kupwara has 6614 positive cases (including 81 cases reported today), 589 Active Positive, 5926recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today), 99 deaths; Anantnag district has 6229 positive cases (including 93 cases reported today)with 706 Active Positive, 5419 recovered (including 31 cases recovered today), 104 deaths; Bandipora has 5171 positive cases (including53 cases reported today), with219Active Positive and 4888 recoveries (including 27 cases recovered today),64 deaths; Ganderbal has 5188 positive cases (including 43 cases reported today)with 341 Active Positive, 4798 recoveries (including 28 cases recovered today)and49deaths; Kulgam has 3775 positive cases (including 139 cases reported today)with 749 Active Positive, 2967recoveries (including 25 cases recovered today)and 59 deaths while as Shopian has 2855 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today),147 active positive cases, 2667 recoveries (including 09 cases recovered today)and 41 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 32647 positive cases (including 472 cases reported today) with 5089 active positive cases, 27117 recoveries (including 211 cases recovered today), 441 deaths; Udhampur has 5673 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today), 430active positive cases, 5180 recoveries (including 70 cases recovered today)and63 deaths; Rajouri has 4475 positive cases (including 46 cases reported today)with 515active positive, 3900recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today)and 60 deaths; Doda has 3651 positive cases (including 33cases reported today)with144Active positive, 3442 recovered(including 01 cases recovered today) and 65 deaths; Kathua has 4192 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today), 426 active positive cases, 3707 recovered(including 46 cases recovered today) and 59 deaths; Kishtwar has 2873 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today)with 50 Active Positive, 2801 recoveries (including 31 cases recovered today)and22 deaths; Samba has 3334 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today)with 425 active positive cases, 2863 recoveries (including 09 cases recovered today)and 46 deaths; Poonch has 2817 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today)with220active positive, 2566recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today)and 31 deaths; Rambanhas 2424 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today)with161 active positive cases, 2240 recoveries(including 09 cases recovered today) and 23 deaths while Reasi has 3223 positive (including 135 cases reported today)with 1028 active positive cases, 2177 recoveries (including 85 cases recovered today)and 18 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 162890 positive cases in J&K, 18779have been reported as travelers while 144111 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1354 COVID dedicated beds, 1127 Isolation beds with 651vacant beds and 227 ICU beds where 126 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1708 COVID dedicated beds, 1597 Isolation beds where 889 beds are vacant and 111 ICU beds where 77are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3062 COVID dedicated beds, 2724 Isolation beds with 1540 beds vacant and 338 ICU beds with 203vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 16.10 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.