Jammu and Kashmir reports 161 new positive cases, 1671 recovered & 51 deaths so far

Jammu: The Government on Wednesday informed that 161 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 46 from Jammu division and 115 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 4507. Also, 03 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir division.

Moreover, 165 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 27 from Jammu Division and 138 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 4507 positive cases, 2785 are Active Positive, 1671 have recovered and 51 have died; 05 in Jammu division and 46 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 241891 test results available, 237384 samples have been tested as negative till June 10, 2020.

Additionally, till date 223480 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 40954 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 32 in Hospital Quarantine, 2785 in hospital isolation and 55975 under home surveillance. Besides, 123683 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 229 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 92 Active Positive, 136 recovered, 01 death; Srinagar has 489 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 326 Active Positive, 151 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 12 deaths; Anantnag district has 469 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today), with 159 Active Positive, 305 recovered (including 50 cases recovered today), 05 deaths; Baramulla has 495 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 363 Active Positive, 122 recovered (including 01 case recovered today), 10 deaths; Shopian has 440 positive cases (including 37 cases reported today) with 265 Active Positive, 171 recovered (including 38 cases reported today) and 04 deaths; Kupwara has 375 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 140 Active Positive, 232 recovered (including 34 cases reported today) and 03 deaths; Budgam has 211 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today), with 130 Active Positive and 79 recovered cases (including 01 case recovered today) and 02 deaths; Ganderbal has 58 positive cases with 32 active positive cases and 26 recoveries; Kulgam has 566 positive cases (including 28 cases reported today), with 398 Active Positive and 161 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today) and 07 deaths and Pulwama reported 190 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 168 active positive and 20 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today) and 02 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 242 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 134 active positive cases and 105 recoveries (including 15 cases recovered today) and 03 deaths; Udhampur has 150 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today) with 114 active positive cases, 35 recovered (including 01 case recovered today) and 01 death; Samba has 69 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 45 Active Positive and 24 recoveries; Rajouri has 57 positive cases with 45 active positive cases and 12 recovered; Kathua has 123 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 74 Active positive and 49 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today); Kishtwar has 21 positive cases with 17 active positive cases and 04 recovered; Ramban has 172 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 149 active positive and 23 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today); Reasi has 23 positive cases with 18 active positive and 05 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today), Poonch has 85 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 76 active positive and 09 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today) while Doda has 43 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 40 active positive cases and 02 recoveries and 01 death.

According to the bulletin, of the total 4507 positive cases in J&K 1605 have been reported as travelers while 2902 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

