Corona being controlled but teams need to remain active: Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan

Bhopal : The Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan while reviewing the situation of Coronavirus today instructed that success is being achieved constantly in controlling Coronavirus but doctors, para-medical staff and administrative team need to stay active, especially constant vigilance is needed in those districts where more positive cases are appearing. Reviewing those districts separately, where new positive cases have surfaced today, he directed to take all measures for proper treatment of patients and for controlling the virus. Moreover, Shri Chouhan directed to take necessary precautionary steps in all the districts to prevent spread of virus. It was informed in the meeting that the recovery rate of the state has reached 68.6 percent, which is a good sign. Only Rajasthan has the highest recovery rate of 74 percent than Madhya Pradesh among all the states. The average recovery rate of the country is 48.7 percent.

The Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Director General of Police Shri Vivek Johri, Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman and Additional Secretary to CM Shri Omprakash Shrivastava were present at the meeting.

The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan held separate review of efforts being made in controlling Coronavirus in Chhindwara and Dewas districts. It was informed in the meeting that after the death of a worker of Bank Note Press Dewas in Chhindwara today, the health check up 32 people in Chhindwara and 41 people in Dewas has been conducted as a precautionary step and they have been directed to stay in isolation. This person had reached Chhindwara from Dewas. Shri Chouhan instructed to be vigilant in each positive and death case in the same manner. He further said that best efforts are being made to control the virus in Madhya Pradesh as compared to other states and these efforts are yielding better results. Despite this, constant precautions are required.

Pace of recovery gaining speed, 1034 Containment Zones, 9580 Police personnel deployed

It was informed during the meeting that highest 7150 samples have been taken on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh. 22 labs are functioning in the state. Citizens are getting services from total 1109 Fever Clinics. The capacity of testing and treatment is continuously on rise. At present, there are 2730 active cases out of 10 thousand 49 cases in the state. Total 6892 patients have fully recovered. The doubling rate of the state is 31 days as compared to doubling rate of the country of 14.17 days. Till June 10, 2 lakh 23 thousand 948 samples have been taken in 51 districts of the state. No new positive case has been found in Alirajpur, Harda and Hoshangabad in the last 21days. Similarly, no positive case has come in Seoni in the last 19 days, Jhabua in the last 15 days and in Sehore in the last 10 days. The recovery rate of the state was just 9 percent on April 13 which has grown to 70 percent today and it is constantly improving. At present, there are 1034 containment zones in the state, covering a population of 8.94 lakh people. Total 1171 mobile medical units are functioning. Excluding patients admitted in Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain, average 21 percent capacity is being used for isolation (suspected and positive patients) in the remaining districts as compared to bed capacity of hospitals of the districts. Against the total bed capacity in Bhopal and Ujjain districts, only 47 and 3 percent are being used respectively. Only 34 percent ICU capacity in Bhopal and 10 percent in Ujjain is being utilised. Nineteen percent capacity of general ward and 31 percent of ICU capacity is being used in Indore. A total of 9580 officers and employees of Police Force including 6381 Constables, 1812 Head Constables, 711 A.S.Is, 422 Sub-Inspectors, 164 Inspectors, 70 DSPs and 20 Additional SPs have been deployed in the Corona infection prevention arrangement.

