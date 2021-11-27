Jammu and Kashmir ranks 3rd in farmer income ratings, 5th in agri-allied sectors: Navin Choudhary

JAMMU : “Jammu and Kashmir has secured third place in all India ranking in terms of farmers’ family earnings besides stepping up from rank 22 to 5 in agriculture and allied sector ranking within one year”, as per the NITI Aayog’s yearly survey.

This was stated by Principal Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries departments, Navin Kumar Choudhary, while speaking at the National Milk Day celebration.

Principal Secretary, while addressing the dairy farmers and officers through virtual mode, said that J&K will soon become milk surplus UT with excess milk production by 30 percent in 2022. ‘The region will no more be dependent on Punjab and Haryana for its milk requirement’, he asserted.

Principal Secretary said that his department aims to boost production of processed milk products, in addition to milk, which would get massive market with numerous upcoming retail chains in the UT as well as online portals. He urged upon the dairy farmers to get acquainted with digital platforms to capture major markets in future assuring digital marketing training to the willing among them.

Discussing potential markets for local milk producers, Principal Secretary stressed on milk processing, value addition and export of such products. He informed that the government is providing good subsidy to farmers for reaching markets all over India, as well as abroad in Dubai. ‘It is high time that our Kalari reaches markets abroad’, he said.

Principal Secretary advised the milk producers to strictly adhere to highest quality standards during milk production and processing. ‘Only the best quality products survive in today’s competitive markets and Jammu region must be known for the best quality milk products’, he maintained.

The celebration was held at Krishi Bhawan Jammu in which Director Animal Husbandry Jammu, Dr Doifode Sagar Dattatray; Joint Director Farms, Dr MA Tak; Joint Director Poultry, Dr Tariq Parvez; Technical Officer General, Dr Rajiv Manhas; Technical Officer Poultry, Dr Abhinav Chauhan among other officers and dairy farmers participated.