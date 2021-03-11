Jammu and Kashmir: Dr Singla inaugurates Mega cultural event at Tulip Garden Kud

Udhampur: With an aim to promote local culture and tourism in district Udhampur, District Administration, in collaboration with Tourism Department today organized a day long mega cultural festival at Tulip Garden Kud.

District Development Commissioner, Dr Piyush Singla was the chief guest and inaugurated the mega cultural event in presence of Block Development Council Chairman, Chennai, Parkash Chand.

In his inaugural address, the DDC said that promotion of tourism in the area is the top most priority of UT Government. He added that the Highland Park Kud spread over an area of 1.5 kanal is ready to welcome the tourists with more than 9000 colorful tulips. He said that district Administration Udhampur was mulling to institutionalize the event on annual basis so that more and more tourists are attracted to this scenic area of the district.

While appreciating natural scenic beauty of the area, the DDC said that this area is under main focus of UT government for developing a tourism circuit for promotion of tourism.

A scintillating cultural programme was also presented by Information Department and local artists which was highly appreciated by the audiences.

Different departments like Agriculture, Horticulture, Social Welfare, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries, Handicraft, Handloom, DIC, Sericulture, Apiculture, Floriculture, State Bank of India, ICDS, etc had set up their departmental stalls for awareness of various departmental schemes.

The DDC took a round of the stalls installed by various departments for disseminating information about welfare and other schemes. Social Welfare department also distributed Assistive devices among especially abled persons and ICDS department distributed mamta kits to newly born girl childs.Stalls of local cuisines were also installed by local people to display and promote the local products.

Local people and elected representatives appreciated the initiative of District administration and Tourism department for organizing this mega event at Tulip Garden Kud.

Chief Executive Officer, PDA, Sachin Dev Singh; Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan; Programme Officer ICDS, Attar Chand; SDM Chenani, Abdul Sattar; District Social Welfare Officer, Er Sajad Bashir Somberia; ,AD Tourism Umesh Shan and officers and officials of other departments were present on the occasion.