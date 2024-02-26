J.P. Nadda Inaugurates ‘Sankalp Patra Sujhav Abhiyan’ and Launches ‘Viksit Bharat Modi ki Guarantee’ Rath

BJP National President, Shri J.P. Nadda, has inaugurated the ‘Sankalp Patra Sujhav Abhiyan’ and launched the ‘Viksit Bharat Modi ki Guarantee’ Rath from the BJP extension office in Delhi.

During the event, Nadda highlighted the party’s commitment to inclusivity by announcing the incorporation of public suggestions, or ‘Sujhaavs’, into the Sankalp Patra. He emphasized that the ‘Viksit Bharat Modi ki Guarantee’ Rath, equipped with video vans, will traverse the nation, collecting suggestions from citizens. Nadda further disclosed that over 1 crore suggestion letters received by March 15th will be integrated into the party’s Sankalp Patra, showcasing BJP’s dedication to incorporating grassroots input into its policy framework.