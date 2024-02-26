Bhubaneswar: Baramunda Bus Terminal to Establish Police Outpost

Bhubaneswar: In a significant development, the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, has decided to establish a police outpost at the much-anticipated BR Ambedkar Bus Terminal located in Baramunda, Bhubaneswar. This decision came following a field inspection by the 5T Chairman VK Pandian at the under-construction inter-state bus terminal.

During a review meeting on the progress of the ISBT construction, Pandian received a proposal advocating for the establishment of a police outpost to ensure the safety and security of passengers. Subsequently, after discussing the matter with the Chief Minister, Patnaik approved the proposal to set up the police outpost at the bus terminal.

According to a release by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the proposed police outpost will be manned by 89 police officials, including 2 Sub-Inspectors and 9 Assistant Sub-Inspectors. Additionally, personnel in the ranks of Havildar (4), Constable (72), and Driver (2) will be deployed at the outpost to enhance security measures.

The construction of the ISBT has entered its final stages, indicating that the bus terminal will soon become operational. It is anticipated that upon its inauguration, the terminal will facilitate the daily operation of 700-800 buses, offering significant convenience to commuters.