Bhubaneswar: International flight to Bhubaneswar has arrived from Kuala Lumpur bringing back Odia passengers to Odisha. Kuala Lumpur- Bhubaneswar Air India-AI 1327 flight landed at 06:50 PM with 139 passengers and deboarded 31 of them at Bhubaneswar Airport.

No COVID19 symptomatic passengers were found. The flight departed for Bengaluru with rest of the passengers at 8.25 PM. The passengers were screened at receiving centers & all will be in quarantine for 28 days.

Related

comments