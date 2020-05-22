Indian Railways modifies terms and conditions of booking of tickets for 15 pairs of Special Trains

New Delhi: Indian Railways is presently running fifteen pairs of special Trains with effect from 12.05.20. For the convenience of the passengers, it has now been decided to revise certain terms and conditions of these 15 pairs of special trains as under :

The Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of these trains will be increased from 7 days to 30 days.

There shall be no Tatkal booking in these trains.

RAC/Waiting list tickets will be issued in these trains as per extant instructions applicable. However waitlisted passengers will not be allowed to board these trains as per extant instructions.

First chart shall be prepared at least 4 hours before scheduled departure and second chart shall be prepared at least 2 hours((unlike earlier practice of 30 minutes) before scheduled departure. Current booking shall be permitted in between first and second chart.

Booking of tickets shall be permissible through computerized PRS counters including Post Offices, Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra(YTSK) licensees etc, as well as through on-line booking including authorized agents of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation(IRCTC) and Common Service Centres.

The above shall be implemented with effect from train booking date 24th May 2020 and for train starting date of 31st May 2020 onwards.

