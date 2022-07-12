Kathmandu: International Cricket Council (ICC) has sanctioned the 1st season of NepalT20, 2022, Nepal’s first and the only official T20 Cricket League.

NepalT20's l' edition is all set to take place from 24th September to 22nd October, 2022 in Kathmandu. This is a very significant development and with this Nepal now joins ranks with the top international T20 cricket leagues.

NepalT20 is the dream project of Cricket Association of Nepal and reflects the aspiration of every cricket fan of Nepal. CAN has put a special emphasis to benefit the Nepali domestic cricket player as a key motivation behind NepalT20.

In order to strengthen the league, CAN has roped in Seven3 Sports Private Limited as a professional partner. Seven3 Sports is the Strategic and Commercial Partner of NepalT20 and they have been selected after thorough due diligence and detailed background checks. This is yet another major milestone and achievement of the excellent work undertaken by CAN. Earlier last month ICC has removed the economic sanction from Nepal and complimented CAN’ s top governance in running and promoting cricket in Nepal.

We would like to extend our sincere most gratitude for the ICC Sanction for Nepal’s Official T20 cricket league NepalT20 League.