Bhubaneswar : The regional centre of IMD in Bhubaneswar , of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha till July 16.

According to the forecast, low-pressure area over south Odisha coast and adjoining areas along with strong monsoon flow is likely to influence squally weather with gusty surface wind speed reaching up to 45km to 55 km over the sea off Odisha coast adjoining west-central and North-west Bay of Bengal.