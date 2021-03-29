Intense Wet spell over Northeast India 29th March-01st April

Under the influence of strong lower level southwesterlies winds from the Bay of Bengal, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning at isolated places are very likely over Northeast India during 29th March-02nd April with maximum activity on 30th & 31st March, 2021.

Isolated heavy falls on 29th March & 01st April and isolated heavy to very heavy falls on 30th & 31st March are very likely over south Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram. Isolated heavy falls are likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 01st April, 2021.

It may cause landslides and inundation of low-lying areas at some places over south Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram during 30th March-01st April, 2021.

