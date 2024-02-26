“INTACH  discovers traces of Ancient Civilization  in Kuakhai River Bed”

Cuttack : Traces of early period civilization have resurfaced in the bed of the Kuakhai River near Cuttack City. Several archaeological remains were discovered by a team led by Deepak Kumar Nayak, Co-Convener of Intach’s Cuttack Chapter. The remnants of an old settlement that once flourished near the Balimangala Debipitha, near Uttampur Village of Cuttack’s Sadar block have resurfaced recently in a large area spread over the sand dunes about 200 metres from the present embankment.

The presence of a large number of early period earthenware was reported to Intach, and Deepak Nayak, along with heritage enthusiasts of Rediscover Lost Heritage (RLH) Group and the Silver City Cuttack Public Charitable Trust made a recce visit to the spot. The team found a large number of fragmented pieces of red ware, black ware, grey ware, rings of mud well and bone pieces from a small mound like structure inside the river. Pieces of sculpted images that were unidentifiable were also discovered.

According to Nayak, the site has a lot of historical significance as it is situated midway between the Barabati Fort and Chudanagada Fort in Barang. Similar pottery and ware have also been found in the ongoing excavation work being carried on inside the Barabati Fort by the Archaeological Survey of India. The type of potteries found are very much identical to those found in the excavated sites at places like Khalakatapatana, Manikapatana and Sisupalagada. It has been established that significant maritime trade happened in the waterway of the Kuakhai River in early centuries. Goddess Balimangala, a form of Goddess Mangala, was an important deity of the old mariners of Odisha. There are many villages and temples with the nomenclature in the Mahanadi delta.

According to Anil Dhir, the Convener of Intach’s Bhubaneswar Chapter, the find is suggestive that there was either a riverside port or a large settlement in the place which had been abandoned due to frequent flooding. The present Balimangala temple on the embankment too was at the spot where the finds have been made, it was relocated about 150 years ago. A small scale archaeological excavation in the riverbed is required to determine relevant history associated with these finds. “We will write both to the ASI and the State Archaeology to make a survey of the spot”, Dhir said.

Rashmiranjan Pradhan of the Silver City Cuttack Trust said that this recent discovery reveals a lot on the maritime traditions related to the ancient city of Cuttack. The find area is spread over a large portion of the river bed, and a team of volunteers will make further search for locating more artefacts.

Dr. Biswajit Mohanty is of the opinion that the remnants have resurfaced due to the river bed erosion happening because of the rampant sand mining being done up stream. The Mahanadi and its delta system have rich archaeological remnants spread on its river bed and banks. During Intach’s Recent Comprehensive Survey of the Mahanadi Valley, many new sites and heritage structures have been reported and documented. The report also had details of 63 submerged ancient temples in the Mahanadi. This treasure trove of artefacts is being destroyed and vandalised by illegal sand mining. Dr. Mohanty is of the opinion that the Government of Odisha should not grant any sand lifting lease without prior clearance from the State Archaeology, ASI or Intach.