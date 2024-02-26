ITE Singapore CEO Bruce Poh Appreciates Odisha’s Skill Dev Ecosystem Transformation in a Review Meet at World Skill Center

Bhubaneswar: Bruce Poh, CEO Institute of Technical Education Singapore (ITE), and team are on a visit to World Skill Center (WSC). On Monday, the delegation led by Mr Poh, reviewed the transformation in imparting skill education using modern learning strategies and pedagogy at various Govt ITIs and Polytechnic institutes across Odisha.

“We should aim at exploring the unexplored in the endeavour of transforming the skill ecosystem of Odisha”, said Chairperson OSDA Smt Alka Misra while welcoming Bruce Poh, CEO ITE Singapore and team. Mr Poh appreciated the various presentations in the session and expressed satisfaction at the rapid transformation in Govt skill ecosystem of the state.

The Principals, trainers and senior officials from various Govt ITIs and Polytechnic institutes of Odisha participated in a special program organised at WSC. They presented a report on the transformation in pedagogy and skill education at their respective institutions as part of advanced courses offered in collaboration with World Skill Center (WSC). The presentation and positive changes in the skill development landscape were much appreciated by the CEO ITE Singapore.

A special training program was conducted at Singapore in 2018 on using latest tools and pedagogy to train the youth aspiring to join the industrial training and vocational education careers. The training in leadership was given to principals and pedagogy was given to trainers of ITI with assistance with Temasek Foundation.

Principal Secy Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Govt of Odisha Smt Usha Padhee & team joined the program in a virtual mode. During the session, Bruce Poh & team interacted with CEO OSDA Shri Reghu G, COO WSC Shri Pinaki Patnaik, Principal Shri Sangaran Gopal & Dy Principal Shri Subhanga K Das in the capacity-building session.

Established under the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naven Patnaik’s ‘Skilled in Odisha’ vision, the World Skill Center aims to give wings to dreams of Odisha youth. Training in 7 advanced disciplines is imparted to young boys and girls under School of Engineering and School of Services. This state-of-the-art skill training is facilitated in collaboration with technical partner, ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore.