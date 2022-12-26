INOX launches its 3rd Multiplex in Vijayawada at Laila Mall

Vijayawada : India’s leading multiplex chain, INOX Leisure Ltd. (INOX), today announced the launch of its 3rd multiplex in the city of Vijayawada at Laila Mall, located on MG Road. The new multiplex has three impressively designed auditoria with a total of 959 seats. INOX now operates 10 multiplexes with 39 screens in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Each of the three screens in the multiplex are soaked in comfort and equipped with the best-in-class cinema technologies for sound and projection. All three auditoria are equipped with an advanced Laser Projection system for razor-sharp visuals. In addition, the multiplex also offers a great sound experience with Dolby Atmos technology in all auditoriums. The immersive ambience of the auditorium compliments the vibrant 3D view, which is powered by Volfoni Smart Crystal Diamond solution.

The interior décor of INOX Laila Mall has been beautifully handled and crafted using a timeless design language that speaks of style and luxury. Guests will be greeted by a heighted lobby which carries a bold statement in a dynamic geometry composed with Gold rafters. A cozy and inviting F&B concession counter, with highlights of gold metal sheet and lacquered glass design, creates a chic and sophisticated experience leaving guests in awe.

The multiplex possesses a string of customer-friendly digital features like paperless check-ins, touch-screen and QR code-enabled ticketing and interactive food-ordering. The live kitchen and the F&B concession counter would serve a range of flavoured popcorns, sandwiches, nachos, pizzas and burgers apart from hot and cold beverages. INOX patrons will also be able to enjoy these gourmet food options within the comfort of their homes by ordering them through food ordering platforms like Swiggy and Zomato.

Commenting on the opening, Mr. Mohit Bhargava, Regional Director – South, INOX Leisure Limited, said, “We are delighted to launch our third multiplex in the city of Vijayawada. The new multiplex, integrated with state-of-the-art technological solutions and plush interiors, stands as a unique property with a comfortable yet classy ambience, perfectly designed for movie goers in Vijayawada, complimented by some wonderful F&B choices. Our aim is to strengthen our presence in the region and deliver top-notch cinema viewing experiences to our patrons. We are certain that our new multiplex will be the preferred entertainment destination for cinema-goers in Vijayawada. We look forward to welcoming them to INOX.”

With this launch, INOX will now operates 10 cinemas with 39 screens in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Nationally, INOX now operates 169 multiplexes spanning 720 screens across 74 cities in the country.