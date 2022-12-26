China stops publishing daily Covid data as leaked document suggests 25 crore fresh cases in 20 days

China has stopped publishing daily Covid data as leaked document suggests 25 crore fresh cases in just 20 days, after the ‘zero-covid policy’ was diluted in the first week of this month. The leaked document suggests that 24.8 crore people were infected with Covid-19 from December 1 to 20, or 17.65 per cent of China’s population. China’s National Health Commission has now decided not to publish daily Covid data amid a massive surge in Covid cases.

Hospitals and morgues in China are fully packed as Covid cases are sweeping across the country with experts forecasting 20 lakh Covid deaths in 2023. China is finding it extremely difficult to contain the massive surge in Covid-19 cases amid packed ICUs and crowded crematoriums. The current Covid surge is driven by the highly infectious BF.7 variant, which poses a high risk to the nation.

Reports suggest that it could take couple of months before the country can emerge from the tsunami of infections sweeping across big cities.