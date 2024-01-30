Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp Aims to Cultivate Nationwide Entrepreneurial Skills

AICTE Chairman inaugurates IDE Bootcamp at IIM Sambalpur Campus in Virtual Mode

5-Day “Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship Bootcamp” Begins at IIM Sambalpur Campus

Sambalpur: IIM Sambalpur, one of India’s premier management institutions, hosted the 5-day “Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp (Phase II)” at its campus. Organized by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) & Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC), the bootcamp was inaugurated by Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Chairman – AICTE in virtual mode from AICTE Headquarters, New Delhi. As many as 81 start-ups are participating in the bootcamp from the States like Maharashtra, Odisha, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, out of them 40 startups are from Odisha.

The Chief Guest, Prof. T. G. Sitharam Chairman AICTE, Govt. of India acknowledged the successful completion of six IDE boot camps in phase-one and said, “The commencement of phase-two at ten locations of the Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship Boot Camp marks the unique initiative envisioned by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The goal is to nurture innovation, design, and entrepreneurial skills among the youths of India.

Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, shared, “This initiative aligns with the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, who envisions India leading in the startup age. In today’s world, power can be classified into hard power and soft power, and innovation is a crucial element of soft power. Research, innovation, and entrepreneurship are interlinked components of soft power. India is making strides in research and innovation, with efforts to reposition it from a lower rank, albeit challenging in funding. However, in entrepreneurship and startup India is among top three position in the world.

Prof Jaiswal further said,” It is important for students and innovators to become the job givers and creators rather than job seekers. The focus should extend beyond completing the curriculum. He said, “Innovation is the key to the future of every nation, and it has the power to shape industries, revolutionize markets, and leave a lasting impact on the world.”

The introductory address was given by Prof Diwahar Nadar, faculty of IIM Sambalpur while the event was concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof Ishika Jaiswal, faculty of IIM Sambalpur.

On the first day, the participants showcased their innovations in the exhibition. On the fourth day, the local tour will be arranged for the participants to provide them with real-world insights, networking opportunities, and creative inspiration, enhancing their entrepreneurial mindset. On the final day, the student teams pitch their innovations in front of expert panels consisting of startup founders, incubators, lP experts, angel Investors and VCs & knowledge agencies. The IDE Bootcamps exemplify the government’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, propelling India towards becoming a global hub for innovation-driven enterprises.