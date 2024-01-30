Madame Tussauds Unveils Wax Figure Honoring India’s Yogic Guru, Swami (Baba) Ramdev

New Delhi : Madame Tussauds New York, the world-renowned wax attraction, today revealed the wax sculpture of the eminent “Yoga Guru” Swami (Baba) Ramdev, at an event graced by the presence of the yoga guru himself. The wax figure will be available for fans to meet and interact with at Madame Tussauds New York.

Baba Ramdev, recognized as a new-age youth idol for his inspirational approach to yogic practices, has effectively influenced individuals of all ages, promoting healthy living through Yoga and ancient Ayurvedic treatments. His noteworthy contributions to Ayurveda, Business, and Agriculture have garnered him a dedicated global fan base. The unveiling of his wax figure serves as both a gift to his audience and a tribute to the yogi who continues to inspire millions, reflecting the unwavering faith of his followers in the present and projecting into the future.

Speaking on behalf of Madame Tussauds New York, spokesperson Tiago Mogodouro remarked, “Today, we are delighted to unveil the wax figure of Baba Ramdev. His commitment to society through the promotion of Yoga, introduction of Ayurveda culture, and advocacy for healthy living is truly a gift for us all. This moment is a source of pride for us, having the figure of this charismatic personality displayed in our world famous, Madame Tussauds New York wax attraction.”

He continued, “The unveiling transcends the immortalization of the yoga guru in a wax figure, it stands as a testament to the profound impact and global reach of his teachings. Baba Ramdev’s figure represents a harmonious blend of spiritual wisdom and health, mirroring the admiration and respect he commands worldwide. We take immense pride in honouring his contribution to yoga and wellness, anticipating that his presence will inspire our visitors to embrace the journey of self-improvement and holistic wellbeing.”

Speaking on the occasion, Yog Rishi, Swami Ramdev said, “Today it is a moment of great honor as my wax figure in ‘Tree Pose – a classic standing posture which establishes strength and balance’ – has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds New York. I consider this as an important recognition of the global influence of Indian culture, especially Yoga and Ayurveda.

This wax figure symbolizes much more than my personal journey. It represents the ancient and spiritual wisdom of India which is based on the principles of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramaya” which present the ideal of life.

Furthermore, I would like to express my gratitude to Madame Tussauds for this honor and all those who have embraced the teachings of Yoga and Ayurveda. Let us continue to share this Indian heritage with the world, and foster a healthier and more harmonious global community.”

Baba Ramdev, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd, one of India’s largest and most prestigious Ayurveda businesses, has played a pivotal role in encapsulating the true essence of Ayurveda, blending ancient wisdom with the latest technology. Madame Tussauds artisans, in a previous visit to London, meticulously took over 200 exact measurements and pictures during the figure sitting with Baba Ramdev, ensuring a realistic resemblance in the creation of his wax figure.