Outstanding Success for Central University of Odisha’s Economics Department Students in State Selection Board (SSB) Interviews

New Delhi: In a remarkable achievement, six students from the Department of Economics at the Central University of Odisha have excelled in the State Selection Board (SSB) interviews for the Department of Higher Education, Government of Odisha. The accomplished students, namely Mr. Rohit Bagarty, Ms. Manaswini Acharya, Ms. Amruta Mohanty, Ms. Duigring Sabar, Mr. Manindra Hanhaga, and Mr. Rabindra Kumar Naik, will demonstrate exceptional performance, securing positions that will contribute to the education sector by serving in various Degree Colleges under the Government of Odisha.

The Honorable Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, congratulated the successful students, offering his best wishes for their promising futures. He acknowledges the dedication of the department’s faculty members and encourages the students to maintain their exemplary spirit for the betterment of the University and the nation.

Dr. Minati Sahoo, Assistant Professor and Head of the Department, along with Dr. Prasant Kumar Behera and Mr. Biswajit Bhoi, Assistant Professors, convey their best wishes to the accomplished students for their outstanding achievements. The University expresses blessings for a bright future in academic growth. It reaffirms its commitment to delivering quality education in the coming days, informed by Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, the Public Relations Officer.