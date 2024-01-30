Rungta Steel strengthens its industry bonds through dealers’ meet in Cuttack, Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Rungta Steel, one of the fastest growing integrated steel and TMT Bar manufacturers in India, in collaboration with channel partner RL Modi & Sons hosted a dealers’ meet in the city of Cuttack, Odisha. This meet served as a strategic initiative to strengthen stakeholder relationships and solidify the company’s presence in its key market.

The event, held at Pramod Convention & Club Resort, brought together over 80 esteemed dealers, showcasing Rungta Steel’s dedication to fostering stronger relationships and providing unwavering support to its dealer network.

Mr. Arvind Kumar, A.V.P & Head- Sales & Marketing (TMT & Wire Rod), addressed the meet and marked the occasion saying, “At Rungta Steel, we recognize that our journey to new heights of success is intricately woven with the threads of our partnership. Your collaboration is not just valued; it is pivotal to our ascent”.

Mr Kumar further added, “We are not just in the business of manufacturing steel; we are architects of growth, dedicated to forge a robust future in the steel market. Our pledge is to provide not just products, but the very best – a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of excellence”.

The gathering was enriched with informative insights that illuminate the path ahead. Rungta Steel’s high quality steel products have earned the trust and appreciation from businesses and industries across the state.