Bhubaneswar: Ink was hurled at Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanayak Friday at Congress Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. Cadres are angry with him for party’s poor performance in election and alleging that Mr. Patnaik compromised with party’s core interest.

‘Will continue to fight & protest against #NEET paper leak’OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak. “I don’t bother about all these things. Earlier also eggs and stones were hurled at me. The BJP or any other forces who conspired this can’t stop me. Those who are jealous of the growth of Congress in Odisha have done it… We will continue to fight and protest against NEET paper leak. Congress is staging protests across the country as lakhs of students are suffering due to the NEET paper leak,” says Pattanayak