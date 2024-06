In Bhubaneswar, Odisha’s capital, petrol prices decreased to Rs 100.92 per liter, while diesel was priced at Rs 92.50 per liter on June 21, 2024. Conversely, in Cuttack, petrol rose to Rs 101.57 per liter, with diesel costing Rs 93.13 per liter over the same period. Major city rates were: Delhi – Rs 94.72 petrol, Rs 87.62 diesel; Kolkata – Rs 103.94 petrol, Rs 90.76 diesel; Mumbai – Rs 104.21 petrol, Rs 92.15 diesel; Chennai – Rs 100.98 petrol, Rs 92.56 diesel.