Infosys takes bold step towards women entrepreneurs of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Infosys one of the most responsible software companies in the country has taken many steps to promote local entrepreneurs and business. This time Infosys, Bhubaneswar has taken an unique initiative to promote the first generation innovative women entrepreneurs of Odisha who have been genuinely trying to make sustainable and innovative products using locally available resources. As a part of their pre-Republic Day celebration, Infosys, Bhubaneswar has organised a 2 days Exhibition-cum-sale for the women entrepreneurs under a banner Innovative Women Entrepreneurs of Odisha (IWEO) on 23-24th January 2024 inside their campus. To make this exhibition successful, they have sent communiqué to all their employees to visit to this exhibition during their leisure hours and lunch time. They have given space to seven women entrepreneurs due to limited space for display inside their food court area. Among them are Ecodarsini by Priyadarsini Das, popularly known for her eco-friendly jewellery, accessories and decor products along with, Shrikruti Creation by Debasmita Mishra, Grains and Greens by Gayatri Pattnaik, Galang Gaban by Lipsa Hembram, Healthy Mix by Swatishree Patra, Jo.baha Textiles by Puspita Marandi and Chocolina by Aelina Mohapatra. While talking about their experience in the Exhibition, Priyadarsini Das said “we are grateful to Infosys for organising this Exhibition-cum-Sale for us in their campus. We are getting not only appreciation by their employee-customers for our innovative products but are also getting a good business from them”. Lipsa Hembram along with her iconic sister Reha Resham Bari were looking very excited and said “It feels really great showcasing our products at Infosys Campus for the first time”. All the participating women were appearing extremely happy after the end of the 1st day looking at their business gains. These women entrepreneurs want to see more opportunities in corporates like Infosys under the same banner of IWEO.