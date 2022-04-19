New Delhi : Industrialised Pre-cast Concrete has the benefits of all-weather and fast construction, reliable quality & enhanced performance durability, aesthetics due to uniformity in appearance and minimum user time delay/reduced carbon emission/reduced noise & air pollution due to reduced construction activities at site, etc. To add to that, it will also play an integral role in accelerating the growth of the MSME sector.

To harness the benefits of pre-fabrication in construction of National Highways, Expressways & Other Centrally Sponsored Road Projects, MORT&H has made mandatory to use factory manufactured pre-cast concrete elements in projects within 100 km radius of Pre-cast factory. The minimum mandatory usage should be 25% of total concrete volume other than the foundations & sub-structures of Bridges/Viaduct/RoB.

Pre-cast factory shall be certified by Quality Council of India (QCI)/NCCBM/RDSO/IITs and shall have minimum facility of fully automatic RMC plant for better quality, arrangement for steam curing, mechanical handling of concrete and pre-cast components, bar bending machines, stacking yard, in-house design team and NABL accredited quality control laboratory, RO plant for water purification etc.