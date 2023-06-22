IndiGo celebrates International Yoga Day with yoga sessions at airports and office premises 

IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, celebrated International Yoga Day with great fervor and mindfulness. The airline organised invigorating yoga sessions for its employees at various locations, including its office premises and 29 airports like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Ranchi, Lucknow, Srinagar, Varanasi, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jammu, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore, Kozhikode, Vishakhapatnam, Mangalore Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur, Indore, Goa, and Nagpur. This initiative aimed to promote the significance of yoga in fostering a healthy and balanced lifestyle. IndiGo’s International Yoga Day event exemplified its commitment to nurturing the overall well-being of its employees and customers, providing them with a respite from fast-paced routines and an opportunity to rejuvenate both physically and mentally.

Recognising yoga as a means to achieve inner harmony and tranquility, the sessions by IndiGo were designed to bring the benefits of this ancient practice directly to individuals, encouraging them to embrace yoga as part of their holistic approach to good health.