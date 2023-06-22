Coal Ministry announces Commencement of Star Rating Registration process for Coal and Lignite Mines for FY 2022-23

New Delhi: In order to foster competitiveness among mines and recognize their outstanding performance based on compliance of statutory provisions, adoption of advanced mining technology and economic achievements, the Ministry of Coal announces the commencement of Star Rating Registration process of Coal and Lignite Mines for the financial year 2022-23.

The Star Rating policy aims to evaluate mines based on various factors across seven key parameters namely, Mining Operations, Environment-related parameters, Adoption of Technologies, Best Mining Practices, Economic performance, Rehabilitation & Resettlement, Worker-related Compliance and Safety & security.

This year’s notification for registration of all Coal and Lignite mines for the Star Rating program was issued on 30th May 2023 and Star Rating portal for registration was opened on 01.06.2023. In just a short period up to 19.06.2023, a 376 mines have already applied for participation, marking the highest number of participating mines since the program’s inception in 2018-19. The Ministry is anticipating even more mines to register as the portal will remain open for registration until 30.06.2023.

Participating mines are also encouraged to undertake a comprehensive self-evaluation process, which should be completed by July 31, 2023. Upon completion, the top 10% of the highest-scoring mines will be selected for further validation through an inspection conducted by a committee. While the remaining 90% of the mines will undergo an online review process, all participants can contribute to the evaluation by reviewing other mines. The comprehensive review will be finalized by October 31, 2023. Subsequently, a Coal Controller review will be conducted, leading to the publication of the final results by January 31, 2024. The evaluation will be conducted by the Coal Controller’s Organization, ensuring transparency and impartiality in the assessment.

Coal Ministry aims to elevate the overall performance and sustainability of coal and lignite mining in the country by driving competitiveness and promoting responsible mining practices.The ratings awarded range from Five Star to NO Star, comprehensively evaluating each mine’s achievements.