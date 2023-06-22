“Black Cocaine” worth Rs 32 crore seized at Ahmedabad International Airport

Ahmedabad: Busting a unique modus operandi, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have foiled the attempt to smuggle 3.22 kgs of “Black Cocaine”, a designer drug, into India at SVPI Airport, Ahmedabad earlier today.

Intelligence gathered revealed that a Brazilian national, who was travelling from Sau Paulo Airport to Ahmedabad international Airport, will attempt to smuggle Cocaine into India. The DRI officials intercepted the said Brazilian national at Ahmedabad international Airport. The said passenger was travelling on tourist visa. Extensive Examination of the passenger, trolley and cabin bags was carried out and did not reveal any concealment.

However, the DRI officials observed that the base area and walls of the said two bags had an unusually thick rubbery material which was very brittle in nature and was turning granular on applying pressure. The material was examined by a team of Forensic Science lab officers with specialized field-testing kit which showed presence of Cocaine. Accordingly, 3.22 kg of the substance was seized under provisions of the NDPS Act 1985. The passenger accepted his active role in smuggling of Cocaine and was arrested.

“Black cocaine” is a designer drug wherein cocaine is mixed with charcoal and other chemicals to give it black rubbery appearance to camouflage and to evade detection by Canines and field-testing kit. This modus operandi to smuggle cocaine is unique and this is the first instance of seizure of “Black Cocaine” by DRI.