New Delhi: India’s Vijay Amritraj has been named the 2021 recipient of the Golden Achievement Award. The Golden Achievement Award is presented annually by the International Tennis Hall of Fame and International Tennis Federation.

The award is given to a person who has made important contributions internationally to tennis in the fields of administration, promotion, or education and has devoted long and outstanding service to the sport.

The award was presented at a special celebration hosted in Amritraj’s honour in London.

A globally recognized and respected tennis icon as well as a national hero in his native India, Amritraj was the first Indian player to turn professional on the ATP Tour.