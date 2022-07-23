India’s merchandise exports in first six months of 2022 jump about 27% to 235 billion dollars

New Delhi: India’s merchandise exports during the first six months of the calendar year 2022 jumped about 27 per cent to 235 billion dollars, compared with 185.9 billion dollars a year ago. The country’s imports during January-June 2022 stood at 361.1 billion dollars, against 258.6 billion in the corresponding period last year. The total merchandise export was 421.9 billion dollars during 2021-22 against the export target of 400 billion dollars, achieving 105.4 per cent of the export target. Barring a few sectors, all major sectors during the January-June 2022 showed a positive trend with an overall growth rate of 26.7 per cent.