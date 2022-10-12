India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.09 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.09 Cr (2,19,09,69,572) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.10 Cr (4,10,93,959) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415282 2nd Dose 10119677 Precaution Dose 7046967 FLWs 1st Dose 18436963 2nd Dose 17717968 Precaution Dose 13697131 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41093959 2nd Dose 31975036 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61970030 2nd Dose 53183680 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561345450 2nd Dose 516031967 Precaution Dose 98306160 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204039463 2nd Dose 197018756 Precaution Dose 49821233 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127675282 2nd Dose 123180520 Precaution Dose 47894048 Precaution Dose 21,67,65,539 Total 2,19,09,69,572

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 26,292. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 3,208 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,63,406.

2,139 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,64,216 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted