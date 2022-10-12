National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.09 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.09 Cr (2,19,09,69,572) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.10 Cr (4,10,93,959) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10415282
2nd Dose 10119677
Precaution Dose 7046967
FLWs 1st Dose 18436963
2nd Dose 17717968
Precaution Dose 13697131
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41093959
2nd Dose 31975036
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61970030
2nd Dose 53183680
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561345450
2nd Dose 516031967
Precaution Dose 98306160
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204039463
2nd Dose 197018756
Precaution Dose 49821233
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127675282
2nd Dose 123180520
Precaution Dose 47894048
Precaution Dose 21,67,65,539
Total 2,19,09,69,572

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 26,292. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 3,208 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,63,406.

2,139 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

