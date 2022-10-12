Odisha reports 103 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 103 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 11th Oct

New Positive Cases: 103

Of which 0-18 years: 10

In quarantine: 61

Local contacts: 42

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 11

2. Bargarh: 6

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Balangir: 1

5. Cuttack: 10

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Ganjam: 1

8. Jagatsinghpur: 2

9. Jajpur: 1

10. Kalahandi: 2

11. Kandhamal: 2

12. Keonjhar: 2

13. Khurda: 20

14. Koraput: 1

15. Mayurbhanj: 3

16. Nawarangpur: 3

17. Nuapada: 6

18. Puri: 6

19. Sambalpur: 3

20. Sundargarh: 17

21. State Pool: 4

New recoveries: 113

Cumulative tested: 33679239

Positive: 1335153

Recovered: 1325318

Active cases: 583