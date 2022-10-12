Odisha reports 103 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 103 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 11th Oct
New Positive Cases: 103
Of which 0-18 years: 10
In quarantine: 61
Local contacts: 42
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 11
2. Bargarh: 6
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Balangir: 1
5. Cuttack: 10
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Ganjam: 1
8. Jagatsinghpur: 2
9. Jajpur: 1
10. Kalahandi: 2
11. Kandhamal: 2
12. Keonjhar: 2
13. Khurda: 20
14. Koraput: 1
15. Mayurbhanj: 3
16. Nawarangpur: 3
17. Nuapada: 6
18. Puri: 6
19. Sambalpur: 3
20. Sundargarh: 17
21. State Pool: 4
New recoveries: 113
Cumulative tested: 33679239
Positive: 1335153
Recovered: 1325318
Active cases: 583