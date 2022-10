New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia on her birth anniversary. Shri Modi has said that she was synonymous with courage and foresight.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“On her birth anniversary, tributes to Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia Ji. She was synonymous with courage and foresight. She devoted her life to serving others. Sharing what I had said during one of the previous #MannKiBaat programmes about her outstanding personality.”