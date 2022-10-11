National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.04 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.04 Cr (2,19,04,76,220) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.10 Cr (4,10,83,298) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10415272
2nd Dose 10119562
Precaution Dose 7044623
FLWs 1st Dose 18436952
2nd Dose 17717768
Precaution Dose 13692661
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41083298
2nd Dose 31943005
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61966450
2nd Dose 53171570
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561337661
2nd Dose 516006441
Precaution Dose 98062486
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204038542
2nd Dose 197013462
Precaution Dose 49728065
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127674684
2nd Dose 123176836
Precaution Dose 47846882
Precaution Dose 21,63,74,717
Total 2,19,04,76,220

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 27,374. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,654 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,60,198.

 

1,957 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,76,125 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.73 Cr (89,73,55,355) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.21% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.71%.

