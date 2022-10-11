India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.04 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.04 Cr (2,19,04,76,220) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.10 Cr (4,10,83,298) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415272 2nd Dose 10119562 Precaution Dose 7044623 FLWs 1st Dose 18436952 2nd Dose 17717768 Precaution Dose 13692661 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41083298 2nd Dose 31943005 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61966450 2nd Dose 53171570 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561337661 2nd Dose 516006441 Precaution Dose 98062486 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204038542 2nd Dose 197013462 Precaution Dose 49728065 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127674684 2nd Dose 123176836 Precaution Dose 47846882 Precaution Dose 21,63,74,717 Total 2,19,04,76,220

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 27,374. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,654 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,60,198.

1,957 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,76,125 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.73 Cr (89,73,55,355) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.21% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.71%.