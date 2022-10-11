Odisha reports 95 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 95 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 10th Oct
New Positive Cases: 95
Of which 0-18 years: 10
In quarantine: 57
Local contacts: 38
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 7
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Balangir: 1
5. Cuttack: 10
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Ganjam: 2
8. Jagatsinghpur: 3
9. Jajpur: 2
10. Kalahandi: 5
11. Kandhamal: 3
12. Kendrapada: 1
13. Keonjhar: 1
14. Khurda: 15
15. Mayurbhanj: 5
16. Nawarangpur: 3
17. Nayagarh: 2
18. Nuapada: 3
19. Puri: 5
20. Sambalpur: 5
21. Sundargarh: 16
22. State Pool: 3
New recoveries: 94
Cumulative tested: 33669068
Positive: 1335050
Recovered: 1325205
Active cases: 593