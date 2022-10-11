Odisha reports 95 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 95 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 10th Oct

New Positive Cases: 95

Of which 0-18 years: 10

In quarantine: 57

Local contacts: 38

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 7

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Balangir: 1

5. Cuttack: 10

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Ganjam: 2

8. Jagatsinghpur: 3

9. Jajpur: 2

10. Kalahandi: 5

11. Kandhamal: 3

12. Kendrapada: 1

13. Keonjhar: 1

14. Khurda: 15

15. Mayurbhanj: 5

16. Nawarangpur: 3

17. Nayagarh: 2

18. Nuapada: 3

19. Puri: 5

20. Sambalpur: 5

21. Sundargarh: 16

22. State Pool: 3

New recoveries: 94

Cumulative tested: 33669068

Positive: 1335050

Recovered: 1325205

Active cases: 593