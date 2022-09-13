India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 215.47 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 215.47 Cr (2,15,47,80,693) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.06 Cr (4,06,61,253) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,14,622 2nd Dose 1,01,11,916 Precaution Dose 68,86,334 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,35,721 2nd Dose 1,77,07,583 Precaution Dose 1,34,02,405 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,06,61,253 2nd Dose 3,09,34,509 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,18,08,980 2nd Dose 5,26,90,705 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,09,46,132 2nd Dose 51,45,06,446 Precaution Dose 7,89,02,647 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,39,70,977 2nd Dose 19,66,63,795 Precaution Dose 4,20,29,173 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,76,28,284 2nd Dose 12,29,40,398 Precaution Dose 4,41,38,813 Precaution Dose 18,53,59,372 Total 2,15,47,80,693

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 46,347. Active cases now constitute 0.1% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%. 5,178 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,30,417.

4,369 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,50,468 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 88.99 Cr (88,99,43,859) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.73% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.25%.