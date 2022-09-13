PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana.

The Prime Minister has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs to the next kin of deceased and Rs. 50,000 to those injured in the accident from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The Prime Minister Office tweeted;

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be paid to the injured: PM @narendramodi”