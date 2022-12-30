Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant injured after car collides with divider in Uttarakhand

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant sustained injuries after his car collided with the divider and caught fire while he was travelling from Delhi to Uttarakhand, in the wee hours today.

He was driving his Mercedes car, which met with an accident near Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

According to police, he was alone in the car when his Mercedes car hit the divider railings on the Delhi-Haridwar highway at around 5.30am.

The car then turned a few times before turning into a ball of fire. Reports say, Pant sustained injuries to his head, knee and shin.

He was taken to a local hospital soon after the accident before being referred to another hospital in Dehradun.