New Delhi :Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has expressed his deep condolence on the demise of the mother of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.

In his tweet condoling her passing away, Shri Pradhan said, “There is no one like mother”.

Paying his tribute to the ascetic and Karmayogi mother Hira Ba, Shri Pradhan said that in this hour of grief, the whole country stands with the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.