Indian Steel sector ready to Showcase Investment Opportunities at EXPO 2020 Dubai

Dubai: Union Minister of Steel, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh inaugurated the ‘Steel Week in EXPO 2020’ ’ at India Pavilion in Dubai today. The Steel Week will showcase India’s potential in the sector and invite investors from the UAE.Senior officials from major Indian steel producers including Steel Authority of India Ltd, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd and AM/NS India were present.

Talking about the steel sector in India, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, Minister of Steel, said, “Taking forward the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, the Government is committed to facilitate accelerated growth in the steel sector, with Make-in-India fructifying into Make-in-Steel alongside Building the New India with Steel as material of choice.”

He also highlighted that the recently launched Production Linked Incentive Scheme for the specialty steel sector will be a cornerstone in propelling the Indian steel sector towards target of 300 MTPA production capacity by 2030, with special emphasis on value-added steel. It is going to be a major step in the direction of Steel Vision 2047.

The delegation held meetings with steel companies from the UAE including Dana Steel,Sharaf Group and DP World. The delegation hosted aninteractive session with the localconstruction companies, users, and importers of steel in UAE to understand the possibilities of collaboration to increase steel trade between both the countries and draw from the advantages afforded by India-UAE CEPA.

The Steel Week at India Pavilion, EXPO2020 Dubai will conclude on 17th March 2022.