Ministry of Steel Interacted with Industries of Secondary Steel Sector on Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme

New Delhi: Ministry of Steel held an interactive session on Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme and concerns of Secondary Steel Sector of Madhya Pradesh at Indore today.

Shri Rajyvardhan Singh, Minister of Industries, Madhya Pradesh graced the occasion. Shri Rajyavardhan Singh lauded the efforts of Ministry of Steel for reaching out to Secondary Steel Industries of Madhya Pradesh. He also emphasised upon the synergy between State and Central Govt. policies so that they will be complementing each other in achieving the intended target of ease of doing business.

Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Steel and others senior officers of Ministry of Steel shared various facts of the PLI Scheme with the delegates of various industries. They also apprised the gathering about the various steps being taken by Govt. of India to address the concerns and issues of Secondary Steel Industries.

Shri Sanjay Shukla, Principal Secretary, Industries, Madhya Pradesh apprised about the various facilitating policy initiatives of Madhya Pradesh for ease of doing business in the state.

The interactive session was attended by representatives of 40 industries.